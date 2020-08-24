د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Has Registered 55 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 43 Recoveries

Malta has reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, alongside 43 new recoveries. This puts the total amount of active cases at 680.

From these new cases, five were found to be family members of previously-known cases, five was a direct contact of a previous case, two were traced back to being work colleagues of other patients, one came from the Paceville cluster, one was classified as imported and four were contacts from people at gatherings.

The Health Authorities have also confirmed that two new cases are imported from Barcelona and were discovered thanks to the newly-appointed airport testing requirements.

A total of 2194 swab tests were carried out now putting the total at 175,470.

There have been a total of 10 deaths in Malta attributed to COVID-19, with the latest being earlier this week.

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, August 24, 2020

Comments
