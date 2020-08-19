د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Has Registered 47 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 18 New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta registered 47 new cases of COVID-19  along with 18 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases up to 677.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, yesterday’s cases include six cases which were family members, three cases which were direct contacts and 13 which were considered to be sporadic.

A total of 2,261 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, which brings the total amount of swab tests up to 163,318.

The total amount of COVID-19 cases in. Mlata since the virus first landed on our shores back in March is now at 1,470.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•08•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: CCTV Footage Allegedly Captures Three Men Fleeing Double Murder In Sliema With Bag In Hand

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK