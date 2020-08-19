Malta Has Registered 47 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 18 New Recoveries

Malta registered 47 new cases of COVID-19 along with 18 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases up to 677.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, yesterday’s cases include six cases which were family members, three cases which were direct contacts and 13 which were considered to be sporadic.

A total of 2,261 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, which brings the total amount of swab tests up to 163,318.

The total amount of COVID-19 cases in. Mlata since the virus first landed on our shores back in March is now at 1,470.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

What do you make of today’s numbers?