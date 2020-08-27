Malta Has Registered 37 New COVID-19 Patients And 44 New Recoveries Bringing Active Cases Down To 657

Malta has reported an increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This puts the total amount of active cases right now at 657 and the total amount of cases since the virus hit in March at 1121.

This is the third consecutive day where the amount of recoveries supersedes the number of new cases which results in a lower amount of total active cases.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases 18 were found to be family members of previously-known cases, six were direct contacts of a previous case, six were traced back to being work colleagues of positive patients.

A total of 2542 swab tests were carried out now putting the total number of tests at 182,245.

