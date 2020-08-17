د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Has 69 New COVID-19 Cases While Spike Continues To Grow

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have soared once again after 69 new patients were registered in Malta.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci revealed the figures during this morning’s press conference announcing new measures to combat the spread.

The number of active cases has now shot up to 607.

Gauci revealed that there were 10 new coveries. Meanwhile, aggressive testing continues with 2269 tests were conducted yesterday.

