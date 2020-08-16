Malta Has 63 New COVID-19 Patients And 11 Recoveries

There are 63 new patients of COVID-19 in Malta, while 11 people have recovered, health authorities have confirmed.

According to a social media post, 10 of the new cases are linked to a Paceville cluster, seven cases were family members of previously reported cases, nine were in direct contact with active cases, while six were colleagues.

Four of the new cases were imported.

The number of active cases has dropped to 537, but that is only because it will no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. The same applies to changes to the total numbers.

Malta continues to undergo a high rate of testing, with 2,142 tests conducted yesterday.