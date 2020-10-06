Malta Has 40 COVID-19 Victims Following Death Of 90-Year-Old Woman

A 90-year-old woman has become Malta’s 40th COVID-19 related death.

The elderly woman was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on 30th August and was confirmed positive on 30th September.

She received further treatment at hospital but passed away during the night.

According to health authorities, she suffered from further health conditions.

Malta recorded its last COVID-19 related death just three days ago, a 70-year-old man who was admitted to Mater Dei on 29th September and passed the same day.

