Malta Has 39 COVID-19 Patients In Hospital, Three Of Whom Are In Intensive Care

There are currently 39 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with three people in intensive care.

Of the 39, four are in the Infectious Diseases Unit in Mater Dei, three are in other Mater Dei wards, 17 in Boffa Hospital and 12 in St Thomas Hospital.

The three patients in intensive care are being treated at Mater Dei; all of whom are being assisted with a ventilator.

Their condition is stable, according to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Malta has 682 active COVID-19 cases following 36 new cases, 52 recoveries and one death being announced earlier today.

