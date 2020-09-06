Malta Has 25 New COVID-19 Cases And 26 Recoveries

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has continued to drop after the country registered 25 new cases and 26 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Today’s cases are sill being investigated. However, the health authorities revealed that 10 of yesterday’s cases were related to family members of previously known cases. Two others were related from colleagues and another from a private gathering.

With today’s figures, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 398. Just over 1,550 tests were conducted, bringing the total roughy 202,100.

Malta’s total cases has gone passed the 2,000 mark, currently standing at 2,039. The total number of deaths has reached 14.