Malta has registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours along with 37 new recoveries.

There were also 27 migrants who reside in closed centres who tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases has officially dropped to 406.

Further details on Malta's COVID-19 statistics will be given at Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci's press conference.