Malta Has 121 New COVID-19 Patients Marking Ten Days Of Triple-Digit Cases

Malta’s number of new cases has hit triple-digits yet again after health authorities confirmed 121 new patients over the last 24 hours.

With 55 new recoveries, Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 1,770.

The latest figures mean that today is the tenth consecutive day that triple-digit new cases were registered.

Testing remains high with 2685 swabs conducted. The total number of tests now stands at 311,475.

Details on the cases will be given by Prof Charmaine Gauci during a press briefing.

Comments
