د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta-Gozo Tunnel Waste Could Be Used For Land Reclamation Project, Ian Borg Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Construction waste from the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel could be put towards a land reclamation project, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has confirmed.

Speaking to Lovin Malta during a press conference in which it was revealed that four consortiums have bid for the lucrative tunnel contract, Borg dismissed suggestions that the materials could even be considered waste, insisting that it was a valuable resource that will be entirely owned by the state.

Borg did not specifically say what the resource would be put towards but referenced several “difficult decisions” the government would need to make in the coming months and years, namely with regards to land reclamation.

“The Environment Ministry under Jose Herrera had started the plans and presented them to Cabinet. The discussions remain firmly underway under Aaron Farrugia,” Borg said.

However, Borg’s suggestion seems to run contrary to Farrugia’s recent statements proposing that dumping of construction waste at sea could be a short-term solution to waste disposal crisis.

The problem is well documented, with landfills practically full and land reclamation being touted as a possible solution.

Environmentalists and activists have long raised concerns of the negative impact of the project on both the environment and Gozo itself. With the constructions resources going into the hands of the government, it seems that possible waste issues may also arise.

What do you think of the comments? Let us know below

READ NEXT: 'Your Money Or Your Life': Maltese Union Orders Vulnerable People Not To Return To Work Tomorrow Until They Can Be Protected

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK