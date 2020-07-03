Malta Globetrotters Rejoice! Ryanair To Issue 90% Of COVID-19 Refunds By The End Of July

If you had your Ryanair flight cancelled between March and June then there’s a good chance you’ll get your refund by the end of this month.

According to the popular low-budget airline, all cash refund requests from March have been cleared, with all of April cash refunds to be processed by 15th July.

“By the end of July, all of May and most of June cash refunds will also be processed,” the airline said in a press release.

All Ryanair flights from March to June had to be cancelled as a result of government-imposed COVID-19 flight restrictions.

Subsequently, many Maltese who were banking on the airline for a quick getaway were left wondering if and when they will receive a refund for their cancelled flight.

The airline also advised those who booked via online travel agencies to contact their customer service to ensure that they have acted on Ryanair’s notification emails and are cooperating with Ryanair so these refund requests can also be processed.

“It is worrying that a significant rump of our customers, who made bookings through unauthorised 3rd party screenscrapers / online travel agencies, have yet to receive their refunds because the OTAs gave Ryanair fake email addresses or virtual credit card details for these customers,” said Ryanair CEO Edde Wilson.

Malta’s airport reopened two days ago for the first time since the pandemic hit the island. It is currently operating to 25 safe-corridor countries with the aim of reopening to remaining destinations on the 15th of July.

