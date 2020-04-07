Malta Gets 500,000 Protective Screens To Combat COVID-19 After Italian Businessman’s Generous Donation

Malta’s stock for protective screens has just increased by 500,000 after the founder of Praude Asset Management stepped in with a generous donation.

The face masks will be donated to local entities and authorities that need protective personal equipment to carry out essential duties in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The screens have proven to be a crucial tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Italy. When the virus hit Veneto, one local entrepreneur began to print these masks just as stock dramatically declined around the globe. They have been distributed to millions of people.

With proper use, the mask can be a resourceful and readily available tool. It also gives much-needed relief of hospital resources, where proper surgical masks are truly needed.

A native of the region, Praude Asset Management owner Massimo Malvestio was inspired to bring over the masks to Malta, where he has been a resident for the past six years.

The masks arrived in Malta last Friday. They were donated to the government during a press conference yesterday, with Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo and Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing Deo Debattista in attendance