Malta Gay Rights Movement To Recieve Nearly €200,000 In State Funding Over Three Years
Malta Gay Rights Movement, the foremost LGBT+ lobby group in Malta, will be benefitting from €191,000 over three years, the Family and Social Solidarity Ministry announced today.
Minister Michael Falzon said that these funds would be specifically going to cover costs related to counselling services, as well as social work and legal fees that members of the LGBT+ community might need.
This funding accounts for a 28% increase from the previous year.
The ministry said that this funding showed the goodwill of the government in the area of LGBT+ rights and that this money could be used not just to consolidate what’s already been “built” but to continue to build on the existing structures.
Malta is widely considered to be at the forefront of LGBT rights around the world, coming in at first place in the ILGA-Europe rankings.