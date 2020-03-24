Malta Football Association Offering Free Accommodation For Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

Malta Football Association has teamed up with three accommodation services to provide free accommodation for healthcare workers and medical professionals as they continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Cozy Rooms Hotel in Sliema, Inħawi Boutique Hostel in St Julians and Charleston Heights Residence in Naxxar (all owned by members of the local football family) have significantly reduced their daily room rates in order to support this initiative.

MFA will foot all related costs through their social responsibility fund – as part of their Football For Life programme – which will effectively provide free accommodation for healthcare workers while they continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“At a time when the dedicated and selfless work of the medical professionals is essential in the on-going efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Malta FA is offering support to healthcare workers who may require alternative accommodation in the interest of public health,” the MFA said in a press release.

This accommodation support programme will be fully coordinated by the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit within the Ministry of Health.

“While reiterating our immense gratitude to the medical staff and all those contributing to the nationwide efforts to tackle coronavirus, the Malta FA would also like to thank the aforementioned accommodation service providers for their cooperation and support,” they said.

Healthcare workers are most at risk of being infected by COVID-19 and many have chosen to seek temporary accommodation away from the general public and loved ones to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Initiatives such as these provide some much-needed comfort and peace of mind for those who are risking all to help combat the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

