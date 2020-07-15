Malta Falls Below Hong Kong And El Salvador In Latest Press Freedom Index

Credit: TVM

Malta placed 81st out of 180 countries in a new press freedom index, falling four places from last year below Hong Kong, El Salvador and Kosovo.

The 2020 global index by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders is based on the degree of freedom available to journalists, including pluralism, media independence, censorship, transparency and legislature and abuses.

Malta’s damning ranking, which places it third-worst in the European Union, comes after several high-level corruption revelations linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2016.