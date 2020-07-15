Malta Falls Below Hong Kong And El Salvador In Latest Press Freedom Index
Credit: TVM
Malta placed 81st out of 180 countries in a new press freedom index, falling four places from last year below Hong Kong, El Salvador and Kosovo.
The 2020 global index by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders is based on the degree of freedom available to journalists, including pluralism, media independence, censorship, transparency and legislature and abuses.
Malta’s damning ranking, which places it third-worst in the European Union, comes after several high-level corruption revelations linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2016.
The public inquiry following mass protests after Caruana Galizia’s death saw “a picture of political interference” emerge to disrupt investigations and shift blame away from those in leadership, the non-profit said.
The international report also mentioned the breach of activists’ fundamental right of expression after former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici’s repeated removal of the Valletta protest memorial for the late journalist.
Reporters Without Borders also noted weak rule of law, denial of access information and reported threats to local journalists covering corruption.
Propaganda and misinformation from dominant party-owned media houses also led to Malta’s “problematic” ranking.
Norway emerged at the top of the list, followed neighbouring countries Finland, Denmark and Sweden. Unsurprisingly, North Korea came out last.