Malta Experiences Largest Drop In Retail Trade Across EU During COVID-19 Pandemic

Malta experienced the largest drop in retail trade in the EU in the month the entire bloc was coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to new figures from Eurostat, Malta registered a massive 25.1% drop in retail trade from March, followed by Romania (-22.3%) and Ireland (-21.9%). The only increase in the entire EU was registered by Finland, which jumped up by 0.3%.

Retail trade covers all kind of goods like food, drinks, clothes, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and many other products.

On an EU level, trade fell by 11.1% across the 27 member states.

Malta’s economy was hit hard by the pandemic, with entire industries shutting down to curb the spread of the virus. However, the tide will hopefully start turning tomorrow with practically all sectors shut down now reopening their doors, with strict measures in place. Malta International Airport is set to partially reopen on 1st July.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has also revealed plans for a “multi-million” snap-budget, which will be presented to parliament and the nation on Monday.

