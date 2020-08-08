Malta Enters Final Stage For Bid To Host Largest Gay Pride Event In Europe

Malta has entered the final state of the EuroPride 2023 bidding process, the continent’s most significant LGBTIQ+ event.

The submission by Allied Rainbow Committee (ARC) Malta means that Malta Pride now joins two other pride organisations, Rotterdam Pride in the Netherlands and Belfast Pride in Northern Ireland, in the race to win the bid.

EuroPride is hosted in a different European city each year and culminates during a weekend of parades, human rights conferences, live music amongst many other things.

Malta’s annual pride has grown over the years from a small gathering to one of the largest public manifestations celebrated in Malta.

Last year, close to 8,000 people attended Malta Pride with people of all ages taking part in the celebration to show the world that Malta stands with the LGBT+ community

The island has ranked top on the ILGA Europe Rainbow Index for five years in a row.

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar said that the EuroPride Valletta 2023 would serve as an opportunity to welcome LGBTIQ+ persons from around Europe and beyond and showcase the richness of our culture and the beauty of our islands.

“We are confident that our citizens would do us proud,” she said.

A winner for the bid will be announced on October 3rd in a secret vote amongst European Pride members.

