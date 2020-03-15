Malta Enterprise Offers €4,000 Grant To Get People Working From Home Also Revealing Tax Moratorium Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Malta Enterprise is prepared to offer up to €4,000 for employers and self-employed workers to invest in a teleworking set-up in a bid to combat a potential major outbreak of the COVID-19 coronaries.

In a statement, ME said that this would be limited to for up €500 per teleworking agreement and will be awarded against 45% of the eligible cost. This call is available for expenses incurred between 1st March and 30th March 2020. Total support under this call shall be capped at €2M.

It will also postpone the payment of certain taxes. This will be a two-month extension for enterprises, including self-employed, to pay Provisional Tax, VAT and National Insurance Contribution on Salaries. This will apply for taxes owed till the end of April.

All tax forms should be submitted according to regular deadlines.

The incentive is primarily aimed, but not limited to, the tourism and hospitality, entertainment, transport and manufacturing sectors that are being affected by COVID-1

ME will also be improving its client outreach in order to continue to take stock of the situation.

Clients are encouraged to either call 144, send an email on covid@maltaenterprise.com or to contact their Client Relationship Officer at Malta Enterprise.

Ever since the first case was confirmed in Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela has rolled drastic measures. The government has closed down all public educational establishments, whether that’s University, MCAST, or junior school.

Meanwhile, anyone coming into the country will be placed under a two-week mandatory quarantine, or face a 1,000 euro fine.

The economic effects are already being felt, particularly in the tourism sector.