Malta Enterprise CEO Takes Salary Cut, Says This Should Be Part Of A Government Initiative

Cover photo: Kurt Farrugia (Photo: Malta Enterprise)

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia has confirmed he has requested a cut in his own salary as a gesture of solidarity toward businesses and workers feeling the pinch as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Farrugia was asked whether he would take a salary cut during yesterday’s edition of #CovidCalls, Lovin Malta’s talk show about the impact of the coronavirus.

“I’ve already spoken to the Malta Enterprise management and asked for a cut in my own salary but I don’t enjoy taking about it and I wouldn’t even have mentioned it had you not asked,” he responded. “I’ve given part of my March salary as a donation and I’ll definitely take a cut, ideally as part of a government initiative.”