Malta Enterprise CEO Sees Encouraging Signs In China For Local Manufacturing Industries

China’s recent resumption of industrial production spells good news for some elements of Malta’s manufacturing industries, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia has said.

“Certain sectors, like the automotive sector, can feel their supply chains cutting or are finding closed factories overseas when they try to export their products,” Farrugia said. “However, it’s encouraging that China has recently started opening up its production, its showroom and shops.”

China recently announced that over 95% of its major industrial plants had resumed production after the economy largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference today, Lovin Malta asked Farrugia for an update on a warning he gave ten days ago that Maltese manufacturing companies could soon start feeling the pinch as supply chains worldwide get cut as a result of the global COVID-19 crisis.

“Malta Enterprise is in continuous contact with manufacturing companies and the more time passes, the more certain sectors, such as the automative sector, are feeling a blow,” he responded. “However, I urge people not to scare the public with news that shed doubt on our employers, who truly believe in Malta and their projects.”

“Yes, certain sectors are feeling problems but, during my daily conversations with manufacturing firms, the first thing they tell me if how much they want to keep their employees. Malta Enterprise will offer them continuous assistance.”