Malta Enterprise CEO On #CovidCalls Tonight To Discuss Salary Support Schemes, Remote Working And Optimism

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia will appear on this evening’s #CovidCalls, where he will answer questions about government schemes to help businesses survive the current economic crisis.

Also on the programme will be Alexandre Dreyfus, the founder of Blockchain company Chiliz, and Roberta Lepre, the managing director of Weave Consulting, which advises companies on Corporate Social Responsibility.

#CovidCalls will start at 6pm and will be hosted as usual by Lovin Malta CEO and founder Chris Peregin.

This evening’s programme will discuss the realities facing different types of businesses today, including the challenge and opportunity of remote working.

If you have any questions you would like answered, send an email to chris@lovinmalta.com or comment during the live programme.

