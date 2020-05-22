د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Ends Suspension On Promise Of Sales And Extends Validity Of All Contracts By 20 Days

Malta’s suspension on promise of sales (konvenji) has been lifted as of today, the latest in a series of COVID-19 restriction easing measures.

All expiry dates of konvenji have been extended by an extra 20 days so as to ease the pressure off notaries and other workers in the field. Therefore, if a three-month contract had been signed a month before the restrictions were announced, it will remain valid for the next two months plus an additional 20 days, effective as of today.

“This is another step taken by the government towards a return to normality, which is so important for the economy, business and jobs,” Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said. “The economy and business had jammed in recent months and we need to start returning to normality, obviously while exercising caution from a medical point of view.”

