Malta Employers’ Association Calls On Medical Unions To Suspend Strikes

Malta’s Employer Association (MEA) has called on medical unions to suspend their directives for industrial action and “take their grievances to the negotiating table”.

This comes after the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) and Malta’s Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) announced that their members will only be performing emergency duties unless permits of events involving more than 10 people are withdrawn as of 3rd August.

The Malta Employers’ Association expressed its satisfaction at the new measures rolled out by the authorities, limiting the number of people who can attend events depending on the size of the venue.

“In view of these developments, which have reduced any imminent threats to the population and the employees in the health sector,” MEA said, “the Association appealed to the unions in the health sector to suspend their directives, and to take any grievances to the negotiating table.”

MAM has already reacted to the new measures put into place, saying that it still plans on proceeding with industrial action.

“The Association thanks Mr Fearne and Dr Gauci for their efforts,” MAM said in a statement, “but it is clear that the party promoters have had their way with the politicians, and this will not protect Maltese public at all.”

MAM is currently awaiting the government’s response about its demands. Depending on the outcome of these talks, the MAM council will decide whether to suspend the directives planned for Monday.

