Malta Drug Squad Arrests Three Over Alleged Drug Trafficking

The Malta Drug Squad arrested three persons over alleged drug trafficking throughout the course of two operations carried out yesterday.

The first operation, which took place in Birżebbuġa, saw the arrest of a 24-year old man residing in Żabbar.

The Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit followed his vehicle in Birżebbuġa, which they stopped at 4pm. Copious amounts of alleged cocaine, cannabis, resin, and cash were found in his vehicle.

The second operation, which took place at the Buġibba seafront saw the arrest of a 33-year old man residing in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and a 32-year old Serbian woman under suspicion of drug trafficking. The arrests, were made at 6pm.

The 33-year old and the 32-year old were found to be in possession of alleged ecstasy, LSD, and other suspicious substances.

They were taken to the Police HQ for further investigations.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was informed of the case.

The police’s investigations are ongoing.

Featured image credits: CMRU

