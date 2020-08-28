Malta Doubles Stock Of Flu Vaccines But Won’t Make Them Mandatory

Malta purchased double the amount of influenza vaccines ahead of flu season in Autumn, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Charmaine Gauci told Lovin Malta.

However, Gauci said that while the seasonal influenza vaccine won’t be made mandatory despite the risks already present with COVID-19, health authorities will encourage vulnerable people to take it.

“We don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19, but we do have one for influenza,” the Superintendent said.

Maltese authorities have purchased double the amount of influenza vaccines ahead of flu season in Autumn, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Charmaine Gauci explained in her daily COVID-19 press briefing.

“We are preparing to cope with what happens,” Gauci continued, noting that Malta will conduct campaigns to encourage people to take flu vaccine as it braces for a double virus front.

Seasonal influenza infects millions of people every year and causes over 600,000 deaths annually. The virus usually lasts from around October to June, typically spiking between December, January, and February.

In Malta, at least 50,000 people catch the flu, with WHO estimating that there are around 130 deaths every year from influenza and pneumonia. That’s about one in every 16 deaths.

People over 65 seem to be well-informed of the dangers of this yearly virus, with around 56% taking the flu shot yearly, around 10% higher than the EU average.

Malta registered 32 new cases of COVID-19 today out of 2,109 tests conducted. With 65 recoveries, the total number of active cases has decreased to 624.

Active cases are slowing down, proving that restrictions such as a ban on mass events have yielded results. As of today, no standing events will be allowed.

But questions on whether schools will reopen remain and whether students’ physical return would contribute to another spike of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Education Minister’s promise to publish schooling guidelines this week didn’t materialise.

