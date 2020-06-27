Malta Donates Tonnes Of Potatoes To Drought-Struck Nambia As Local Farmers Struggle To Sell

Remember those tonnes of potatoes local farmers couldn’t sell because of COVID-19? Well, it seems Malta’s foreign affairs ministry has found a kind-hearted solution.

Next week, Malta will donate around 500 tonnes of local potatoes to Nambia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Local farmers, who were struggling to sell their potato crops and the pandemic, were paid at least 30c per kilo for their produce. The Ministry bought a total of 468 tonnes of potatoes for €187,200, three-quarters of which will go directly to local farmers.

The shipment of potatoes is set to leave on a two-month journey this Monday to the African state to help address their food crisis.

Minister of Foreign Affairs said the act of solidarity, supported by the Overseas Development Fund, will help at least half a million people who suffered intense drought during the pandemic and would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

Agriculture Minster Refalo said the initiative could lead to a new niche for local produce which could be of benefit to local farmers in the future.

