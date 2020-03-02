Malta Developers Lobby Suspends Council Member After Santa Venera Resident Gets Buried Under Rubble Of Her Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Malta Developers Association has suspended its council member Malcolm Mallia after a Santa Venera project he had invested in resulted in a neighbour getting buried under the rubble of her home.

“Without entering into the merits of this particular event, which are still to be established, the MDA feels that the immediate suspension of its member is the right ethical step in the circumstances until more clarity is established,” the MDA said in a statement. “While sending a message of zero tolerance to all those who do not follow the rules, the MDA’s decision will be revised and decided upon, once all the facts of what actually happened are known.”

A residence in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera collapsed this afternoon, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site which is being developed by a consortium of which Mallia is a member. A search is ongoing through the rubble for a resident, who has been identified as Miriam Pace.

MDA President Sandro Chetcuti has said all those impacted by the accident will be provided temporary accommodation in a hotel courtesy of the MDA and one of its members.

