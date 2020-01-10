Malta Developers Lobby Boss Attends Chris Fearne’s Final Event But Says He Isn’t Backing Anyone In PL Leadership Race

The Malta Developers Association Council yesterday also held an official meeting with Chris Fearne at the Health Ministry.

“So far, we haven’t received an invitation to attend any of Robert Abela’s social activities,” he said.

He said he was invited to Fearne’s reception in his capacity as MDA Preisident and felt it was his duty to attend to represent MDA members.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Chetcuti said that they “would work with everyone” and had no particular preferences in the race describing such a suggestion as “not on”.

Malta Developers Association President Sandro Chetcuti attended Chris Fearne’s final campaign reception at Villa Arrigo last night but insisted that neither he nor his association are backing any of the candidates in the PL leadership race.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, the MDA said that both they and Fearne agreed on the need for more discipline and enforcement of policies and laws in the construction sector, and recognized that the government needed to apply the principle of a level playing field.

It had glowing praise for Fearne, describing him as a “person of integrity”.

“Most of the policies and incentives from the MDA were welcomed by Dr Fearne, who promised continuity and the long-term sustainability of the economy to build on the government’s success,” the MDA said.

“Mr Chetcuti observed that Dr Fearne is a person of integrity and the MDA is confident that, as Prime Minister, he would be prepared to work closely with the association in the interests of the industry and the country first and foremost”.

Chetcuti also outlined how the MDA has been a huge contributor to the government and that together they had obtained ‘phenomenal’ results since 2013. He stressed the need for politicians not to distance themselves from the business community, especially set-ups like the MDA, whose council was elected democratically by its members.

Asked about this meeting, Chetcuti said the MDA was willing to work with any elected Prime Minister as long as their proposals are listened to.

“As an association we will meet with anyone but so far we didn’t have any request for a meeting with Robert Abela,” he said.