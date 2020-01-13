Malta Developers’ Head Confirms He Donates To Both Major Political Parties In Equal Measure

Malta’s Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti has confirmed that he donates to both major political parties, the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party, in equal measure, raising serious questions as to the influence the lobby has over mainstream politics in the country.

Chetcuti confirmed so under oath during the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, saying that the only time he did not contribute to the PN was in 2013.

While he told the court that he didn’t because he was “hurt by the party”, Chetcuti was, at the time, acting as a fixer and primary point of contact for Joseph Muscat’s meetings with the business community.

He has denied Speaker Anglu Farrugia’s sworn claims that he held an office at the party’s headquarters but has confirmed that he was a “protagonist” in getting the Labour Party elected.

Chetcuti was also set to provide the total receipts of donations he gave to both parties but stopped short following an intervention by the inquiry.

The MDA Head did concede that he worked hard with the Labour Party to get them elected in 2013. However, he insisted that he has since treated both parties fairly, especially after former PN Leader Simon Busuttil worked to build bridges between the two.

However, his links with the Labour Party were subject to questioning from Caruana Galizia family lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi, namely a recent photo that emerged showing him and controversial former Minister Konrad Mizzi in an embrace.

Chetcuti insisted that he only judges people based on their actions, explaining that he embraced all people he knew intimately, almost to a fault.

But, he could not resist making reference to Azzopardi’s colleague, Marthese Portelli, saying he also enjoyed a close relationship with her.

“She hasn’t opened up accounts in Panama to make two million a year,” Azzopardi replied, noticeably angry by the remark.