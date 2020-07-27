Malta Defies COVID-19 Trend As Registered Unemployment Falls By 3%
Malta has managed to keep unemployment levels at bay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, recording a 3% decrease in registered unemployment.
In a press statement released today, the government celebrated its success in fighting against the sudden rise in unemployment that resulted from restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.
“Unlike other countries, in the month of June our country has already started to enjoy success in the fight against unemployment.”
Towards the end of June, the number of persons registered for employment fell to 4,270, from the total of 4,409 at the end of May.
This is a 3% decrease in the number of persons who are seeking employment through Jobsplus.
Malta has enjoyed a downward trend of unemployment levels since 2011. According to the government, is largely due to active employment policies implemented over the decade such as youth guarantee programs and work-life balance initiatives.
According to the press release, the decrease occurred after the announcement of a regeneration plan for the economy, including the voucher programme.
It is important to note that this figure only includes people who have actively registered for unemployment through Jobsplus. This figure does not include those who are unemployed but who have not registered through Jobsplus.