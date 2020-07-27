Malta Defies COVID-19 Trend As Registered Unemployment Falls By 3%

Malta has managed to keep unemployment levels at bay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, recording a 3% decrease in registered unemployment.

In a press statement released today, the government celebrated its success in fighting against the sudden rise in unemployment that resulted from restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.

“Unlike other countries, in the month of June our country has already started to enjoy success in the fight against unemployment.”

Towards the end of June, the number of persons registered for employment fell to 4,270, from the total of 4,409 at the end of May.

This is a 3% decrease in the number of persons who are seeking employment through Jobsplus.