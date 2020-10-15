Malta Customs Seize Almost 14kgs Of Cannabis From Spanish Couple Flying From Seville

د . إAEDSRر . س

A total of nearly 14kgs of cannabis was seized by Customs at Malta International Airport earlier today.

The cannabis belonged to two passengers travelling from Seville who were stopped during a routine check yesterday.

The “suspicious” Spanish couple were directed to a luggage scan upon arrival.

An X-ray flagged suspicious items leading to a search that resulted in Customs discovering 13 plastic bags, seven weighing 7.6kgs from one luggage and another six bags, weighing 6.35kgs, from another luggage.

Customs also discovered a small bag containing white powder which tested positive for cocaine.

Both passengers are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming hours.

This is the second drug bust from Seville in recent weeks and the third from Spain.

