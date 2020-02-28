Malta Coronavirus Group Promotes Dodgy Website Which Sells Face Mask Packs As Pricey As €160

Admins of a popular Maltese Facebook group set up to discuss the coronavirus have promoted a new and dodgy-looking website which sells extremely pricey face masks and other gear supposed to protect people from the virus. The website, called ‘Virus Control’, was registered this month and describes itself as Malta’s supplier of protective equipment. There are no contact details whatsoever, just a Messenger chatbot which connects clients to the people running the page.

Products are extremely expensive, with packets of five face masks running as high as €160, although the site claims these have been heavily discounted by up to €50, a curious detail considering many Maltese pharmacies have run out of masks entirely. Apparently all the masks are out of stock, although some goggles and gloves are still available. There are barely any details on the products at all and, for example, the description of the €42 pair of goggles simply reads ‘reduces risk of coronavirus infection’. The admins of the Facebook group, which has around 33,000 members, defended their decision to promote this page.