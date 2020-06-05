Malta Considered Safe For Travel Again After Country Advised Its Citizens To ‘Avoid’ Visiting
A European country that had placed Malta on its danger list of “countries to avoid” when travelling has released its newest recommendations – and Malta is back in the clear.
Latvia’s weekly updated list of countries features a look at the cumulative rates of COVID-19 appearing in European countries.
It considers how many cases per 100,000 people in the population – and if a country is facing over 25 cases per 100,000 people, travellers are advised it is best to “avoid”.
Countries are split into three categories – ‘avoid’, ‘consider carefully’, and ‘safe to visit following safety measures’.
Last week, Malta’s rate was at 25.6 – but this week its dropped to a more appropriate 5.21, leading Latvian health authorities to say it is now safe to travel to the island.
Malta has also declared it safe to travel to Latvia.
As of 1st July, Malta will be reopening travel to 19 countries after months of the airport and seaports being closed.
These are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.
Travel to and from mainland Italy will not be allowed but travel to and from Sicily and Sardinia will be permitted.
What do you think of this upgrade to Malta’s travel viability status?