Malta Considered Safe For Travel Again After Country Advised Its Citizens To ‘Avoid’ Visiting

A European country that had placed Malta on its danger list of “countries to avoid” when travelling has released its newest recommendations – and Malta is back in the clear.

Latvia’s weekly updated list of countries features a look at the cumulative rates of COVID-19 appearing in European countries.

It considers how many cases per 100,000 people in the population – and if a country is facing over 25 cases per 100,000 people, travellers are advised it is best to “avoid”.

Countries are split into three categories – ‘avoid’, ‘consider carefully’, and ‘safe to visit following safety measures’.

Last week, Malta’s rate was at 25.6 – but this week its dropped to a more appropriate 5.21, leading Latvian health authorities to say it is now safe to travel to the island.