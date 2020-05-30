Malta Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases And 11 Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of 1,374 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 11 new recoveries registered, the number of active cases dropped again and stands at 84.

The figures, which were released by the Health Ministry, don’t state how many of the currently active cases are hospitalised and how many are being kept at home in isolation.

There have been 525 total recoveries and nine deaths, meaning the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8%

 

 

