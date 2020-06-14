د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Confirms Three New COVID-19 Cases And Two New Recoveries 

Malta has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, all of which form part of a cluster that had been identified in recent days.

Meanwhile, two patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 603 and the number of active cases slightly up to 37.

A total of 1,310 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta is moving out of a public health emergency and will remove all remaining restrictions that were introduced in the wake of the pandemic.

However, he urged people to keep wearing masks in public.

