Malta Confirms One New COVID-19 Case And Three New Recoveries As Active Cases Dip

Malta has confirmed one new COVID-19 case after 1,301 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered, meaning that the number of active cases has dipped slightly to 128 after several consecutive days of steadily rising figures.

The figures, which were released by the Health Ministry, don’t state how many of the currently active cases are hospitalised and how many are being kept at home in isolation.

Malta’s total number of cases stands at 610. There have been 476 recoveries and six deaths, meaning the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8%.