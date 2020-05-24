Malta Confirms One New COVID-19 Case And Three New Recoveries As Active Cases Dip
Malta has confirmed one new COVID-19 case after 1,301 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered, meaning that the number of active cases has dipped slightly to 128 after several consecutive days of steadily rising figures.
The figures, which were released by the Health Ministry, don’t state how many of the currently active cases are hospitalised and how many are being kept at home in isolation.
Malta’s total number of cases stands at 610. There have been 476 recoveries and six deaths, meaning the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8%.
Several health professionals, including the Medical Association of Malta and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, have recently warned that Malta is in the middle of a “second wave” of coronavirus infections after the number of active cases rose following over three weeks of steadily declining figures.
However, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said that the rise in active cases was due to the fact that more swab tests are being carried out on a daily basis. Moreover, many coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, meaning they are unlikely to get tested voluntarily and are most often being found through contact tracing and random sampling of particular sectors.
On Friday, Malta reopened restaurants, cafeterias, hair salons and beauticians following months of closure. Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela said childcare centres could reopen in the near future to help stimulate the economy following months of stagnation.