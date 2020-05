Malta confirmed one new COVID-19 case and one new recovery over the past 24 hours, meaning the number of total cases has increased to 600 and the number of active cases has remained stable at 125.

The new numbers come after 1,560 tests were conducted within the last 24 hours, bringing the grand total up to 57,784.

Today, businesses like restaurants and beauty salons are reopening as the part of the government’s COVID-19 strategy.