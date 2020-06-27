Malta Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases And Three Recoveries

Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases down to 26.

A total of 870 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 93,387.

Today’s figures mean that Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in four of the past six days.

Out of the 26 active cases, seven are receiving treatment at hospital – one at Mater Dei, one at Karin Grech, two at St Thomas and three at Boffa Hospital.