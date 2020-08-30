Malta Confirms Lowest Rise Of COVID-19 Cases In Weeks As Active Cases Plunge
Malta has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since 6th August.
Meanwhile, 69 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases down to 538. The new figures come after 1,909 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, a slight decline from previous days.
In its daily bulletin, the Health Minister said that today’s cases are still being investigated but delivered a brief update on yesterday’s 27 new cases.
It said five of these cases were family members or previously known cases, one was a direct contact of a known positive case, four were work colleagues of positive cases and two were contacts from social gatherings.