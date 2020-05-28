Malta Confirms Four New COVID-19 Cases And Ten Recoveries

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Malta as confirmed by the Ministry of Health’s official page for updates concerning the crisis. This was found after 1,137 swab tests were conducted within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to over since 65,000 since testing begun.

There were also ten recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 108. The total number of recoveries now stands at 501.

Yesterday the tragic news of Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim was announced, after a 97-year-old man at Karin Grech hospital who had tested positive on 17th May died overnight, which means the total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at seven.