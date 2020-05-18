Malta Confirms Five New Cases Of COVID-19 With Two Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

A 97-year-old Maltese man who is a patient at Karen Grech. This is the fourth patient from Karen Grech to be infected with COVID-19.

A 59-year-old man who went to emergency for an unrelated condition and had no symptoms related to COVID-19.

A 34-year-old healthcare worker who developed symptoms.

A 24-year-old healthcare worker who was asymptomatic but tested positive after random sampling.

A 41-year-old man who was asymptomatic but wanted to get tested anyway.

There are two new recoveries, the total number of recoveries is 456.

A total of 1,017 swab tests were undertaken yesterday, bringing the total to 51,677.

Malta now has a total of 96 active cases.

Malta has recorded six COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

You can follow the press conference below.

