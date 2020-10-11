Malta Confirms 95 New COVID-19 Cases As Spike Keeps Rising

Malta has confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the third highest increases in single-day figures since the start of the pandemic, along with 30 new recoveries.

These figures, from a total of 2,529 swab tests, means the number of active cases has reached a record 768.

In total, 2,967 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 41 have died since the start of the pandemic last March.

Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days but the country’s virus mortality rate has also gone down – from 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people at the end of September to 2.4 deaths per 100,000 people today.

New Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on Malta to declare a new state of public health emergency, but Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down this call, arguing he doesn’t want to scare people and impose a lockdown.

