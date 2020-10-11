د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Confirms 95 New COVID-19 Cases As Spike Keeps Rising

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the third highest increases in single-day figures since the start of the pandemic, along with 30 new recoveries.

These figures, from a total of 2,529 swab tests, means the number of active cases has reached a record 768.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•10•2020Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, October 11, 2020

In total, 2,967 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 41 have died since the start of the pandemic last March.

Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days but the country’s virus mortality rate has also gone down – from 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people at the end of September to 2.4 deaths per 100,000 people today.

New Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on Malta to declare a new state of public health emergency, but Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down this call, arguing he doesn’t want to scare people and impose a lockdown.

What do you make of the latest figures?

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Pledges Rapid COVID-19 Testing At Malta’s Airport But Won't Return To State Of Emergency

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK