Malta Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases And 13 New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the largest single-day rise since 21st April, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 477.

Out of these new patients, five were asymptomatic and two were experiencing very light symptoms.

Meanwhile, 13 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of currently infected people down to 81. Out of these, seven are being treated at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, five at St Thomas Hospital, one at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit and one at the intensive care unit.

A total of 1,071 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of nationwide tests up to over 35,000.   

