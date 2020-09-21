Malta Confirms 45 New COVID-19 Cases And 32 New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 32 more patients have recovered.

Today’s results, which emerged following 1,784 swab tests, is an increase from yesterday’s 32 new cases but a decline from Saturday day, when 65 new cases were recorded.

After a 98-year-old patient became Malta’s 22nd COVID-19 related death today, the number of active cases currently stands at 676.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 21•09•2020Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Monday, September 21, 2020

The Health Ministry’s bulletin also includes an update from yesterday’s cases. Eight were family members of previously known cases, two were direct contacts of other positive cases, one was from the St Joseph Home cluster, four were work colleagues of previously known cases and two were from social gatherings with other positive cases.