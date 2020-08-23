Malta Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 33 More Recoveries

Malta has registered 35 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, alongside 33 new recoveries.

This means the island currently has 668 active cases, with 1,612 cases in total. Nine of these cases were family members of previously known cases, one was a direct contact of a previous case, three stemmed from work colleagues and one came from the Paceville cluster.

A total of 2,173 swab tests were carried out.