Malta Confirms 32 New COVID-19 Cases And 30 Recoveries

Malta has confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 30 more patients have recovered.

Today’s results, which emerged following 2,196 swab tests, is a significant decline from yesterday, when 65 new cases were recorded and three COVID-19 patients died, in what was deadliest day for the island since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases have edged up to 664.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•09•2020

The Health Ministry’s bulletin also includes an update form yesterday’s cases. Nineteen were family members of previously known cases, two were direct contacts of other positive cases, one was from the St Joseph Home cluster, four from the Casa Antonia elderly care home cluster and four were work colleagues of previously known cases.