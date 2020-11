Malta has confirmed 140 new COVID-19 patients, along with 131 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases up to 1,832.

This followed three consecutive days where the number of active cases dropped.

The Health Ministry said a total of 3,414 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Two more COVID-19 patients also died overnight, bringing the total deal toll up to 64

