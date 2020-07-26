Malta Confirms 14 New COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Rise Since May

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, more than doubling the number of active cases up to 26.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded by Malta since 21st May, and follows 1,220 swab tests which were carried out over the past 24 hours. Official details of these cases will be released later on today but many of them are believed to be related to a cluster of infection which stemmed from a recent ‘hotel takeover’ party.

Malta’s cases have fluctuated in recent days, with zero new cases confirmed yesterday and six on Friday.

