Malta Comes In As Top EU Country And Fifth Best Worldwide In Ability To Withstand COVID-19 Fallout

Malta has been named the top EU country and the fifth best-placed country in the world in its ability to resist the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, German ratings agency Scope Ratings announced.

In a new economic study looking into various economic factors such as GDP, financial surplus, and government borrowing, Malta ranked fifth globally, behind Taiwan, China, Switzerland and Thailand.

And the island came in at first place when compared to other European countries, beating out every member state to be named the most resistant to the negative effects a pandemic can have on a country’s economy.

This finding comes after a Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s rating for Malta’s future found the country to have a ‘stable’ outlook.

And it’s not only them – the International Monetary Fund said that Malta was set to have the least impact from the pandemic from all EU member states, while the Investment Migration Insider singled Malta out as one of the most successful nations in terms of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

